1940 - 2019 Obituary Flowers John F. Stephens, 78, of Philipsburg died peacefully Feb. 11, 2019, at home with his wife, three children and his dog, Oscar, by his side.



He was born May 11, 1940 in Philipsburg, a son of the late Thomas W. and Nora (Finnigan) Stephens.



He was married June 8, 1957 to the former Constance "Connie" McDonald, who survives, along with three children, Cindy S. Viehdorfer and her husband, Scott of Philipsburg, Mary S. Moore and her husband, Charles of Sneads Ferry, N.C., and John L. Stephens and his companion, Lori Morra of Sandy Ridge.



An Elks Service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg.



A memorial service will begin immediately following the conclusion of the Elks Service with the Rev. Brenda K. Leigey officiating.



Friends will be received from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. Thursday.



Burial will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, RD Philipsburg. Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2019