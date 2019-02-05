John I. "Jack" Butlin Jr., 70, of Clearfield passed away Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 at the Family Hospice and Palliative Care in Pittsburgh.



Born June 2, 1948 in Philipsburg, he was the son of John I Sr. and Joyce J. (McGonigal) Butlin.



Mr. Butlin had worked for Pifer Aircraft and Shortway Products. He had retired from the Boeing Corp. in the Tool and Die Department.



He was a U.S. Naval veteran of the Vietnam War.



Surviving are a daughter, Amanda Dawn DeMoss of Buckhannon, W.Va., and five siblings, Gary Butlin of Bellwood, George Butlin of Lancaster, Shirley Wetherby and her husband, George of Philipsburg, Elizabeth "Betsy" Green and her husband, Harold of Clearfield and Patty Smith of Curwensville.



He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Thomas and David Butlin.



At the request of Mr. Butlin, there will be no public visitation or services.



Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.



The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements. Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary