1927 - 2019 Obituary Flowers L. Dean Shaw, 91, of Shawville died Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 at Jefferson Manor, Brookville.



Mr. Shaw was born March 30, 1927 in Surveyor, the son of James and Carrie (Edwards) Shaw.



He is survived by three children, Gary Shaw and his wife, Leslie of Shawville, Tim Shaw and his wife, Dawn of Goshen and Connie Magana and her husband, Paul of Hermiston, Ore.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield with Pastor Robert F. Henry officiating.



Military honors will be accorded at the funeral home by the Clearfield Honor Guard.



Burial will be in Crown Crest Memorial Park.



Friends will be received from 10 a.m. Saturday until the hour of services at the funeral home.