1940 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Larry J. Kephart, 78, of Osceola Mills died Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, surrounded by his family, at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College.



Born Dec. 25, 1940 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Donald T. and Jean E. (Young) Kephart.



He is survived by two daughters, Shelly Tormey and her husband, Walter of Philipsburg and Wanda S. Wisor and her husband, Kevin of Osceola Mills and two sons, David J. Kephart and his wife, Mindy of Philipsburg and Trevor J. Kephart and his companion, Nicole Kertis of Osceola Mills.



At the request of Mr. Kephart, there will be no viewing or funeral service. Place of burial will be in the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.



Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.