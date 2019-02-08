|
|
|
Marlene Good, 70, of DuBois died Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born Sept. 20, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Stanley S. and Phyllis Baranoski Godak.
On July 4, 1970, she married Peter M. Good, who survives along with two sons, Andrew Good of Reynoldsville and Michael Good of Leesburg, Va.
There will be no public visitation.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Chapel at Christ The King Manor with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.
Burial will be in St. Michaels Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction the Baronick Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12, 2019
Read More