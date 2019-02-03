Mary Louise (Rusnak) Slee, born in Philipsburg to John and Mary Rusnak Jan. 15, 1939, was received into God's eternal hands Jan. 29, 2019.



There is no doubt that her son, Theodore John Monroe (Teddy), who had gone before her, was standing by God on one side and her parents, John and Mary Rusnak, were on His other side, waiting to embrace her as she entered into heaven.



She had gracefully fought a long battle against Alzheimer's for the final years of her life. But regardless of how much this disease can consume a person's physical body, it will never win in the end, as it will never consume a person's spirit.



My mom's beautiful and graceful spirit lives on through all of her loved ones she's left behind, which include her children, Keith, Jacquelyn and Mary; her grandchildren, Madilyn, Jameson, Ben, Mary Kate, Grace and Jack; and her siblings, Ed, John and Martha Rusnak.



Mary Louise always put people and their needs before herself. She was a dedicated, compassionate and beautiful nurse for 30 years. She equally was a dedicated woman in her personal life to her family, her friends and even strangers; she was also dedicated to her unwavering faith in God.



She truly was a light in this world and a blessing to everyone she touched. Her light will shine forever, as will her spirit. The world has been made a better place with my mom's presence that resonates, then, now and forever through eternity.



A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Philipsburg Cemetery.



A memorial service will be held for Mrs. Slee at 2 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Lord of Life Lutheran Church, located at 2801 Frederica Rd., St. Simons Island, GA.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up for Mrs. Slee at Lord of Life Lutheran Church.



So much love for you mom, sister, friend, saint. Rest peacefully, now and forever.



Local arrangements are under the direction of the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg.



Online condolences to the family may be made at www.dahlgren-spewock.com.