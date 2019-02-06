|
|
|
Shirley J. Oswalt, 86, of Philipsburg died Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 at the Mountain Laurel Health and Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield.
She was born April 3, 1932, in Philipsburg, a daughter of the late Preston L. and Edna Baker (Eboch) Oswalt.
There will be no public visitation or service. Burial will be in Philipsburg Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019
Read More