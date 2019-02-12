Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Ayin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Susan Ann (Hollopeter) Ayin


1952 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Dr. Susan Ann (Hollopeter) Ayin Obituary
Dr. Susan Ann (Hollopeter) Ayin, 66, died Jan. 27, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii surrounded by her family.

She was born Dec. 24, 1952 in DuBois to Madeline and Boyce Hollopeter.

She's survived by her four sons, Martin Ayin and his wife, Anna, Caleb Ayin and his wife, Erin, Benjamen Ayin and Jonathan Ayin and his wife, Kalika.

Friends will be received from 11:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16 at the Baronick funeral Home & Crematorium Inc

A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in Rockton Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.