Dr. Susan Ann (Hollopeter) Ayin, 66, died Jan. 27, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii surrounded by her family.
She was born Dec. 24, 1952 in DuBois to Madeline and Boyce Hollopeter.
She's survived by her four sons, Martin Ayin and his wife, Anna, Caleb Ayin and his wife, Erin, Benjamen Ayin and Jonathan Ayin and his wife, Kalika.
Friends will be received from 11:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16 at the Baronick funeral Home & Crematorium Inc
A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in Rockton Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2019
