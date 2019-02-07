Resources More Obituaries for Susan Hoffman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Susan Lynne "Suzy" Hoffman

1945 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Susan Lynne "Suzy" Hoffman, 73, of Keewaydin went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loved ones.



Born Dec. 8, 1945 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of the late Russel P. and Mamie Spackman Bauman.



Along with her husband, John R. Hoffman, she is survived by her sons, Brian Hoffman and his wife, Julie of Henderson, Nev., and Kevin Hoffman and his wife, Laurie of Keewaydin.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Karthaus Fire Hall, Karthaus, with the Rev. Kenny Leonard officiating.



Mrs. Hoffman will be laid to rest in Oak Hill Cemetery, Curwensville.



Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements. Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries