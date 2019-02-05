Willard Edward Maines, 70, of Grampian passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 at his residence.



Born May 7, 1948 in Elwood City, he was the son of Willard T. and Louella (Dixon) Maines.



Mr. Maines had worked for the Waroquier Coal Co. and the Hepburnia Coal Co. as a heavy equipment operator.



Then, he had worked as a truck driver for St. Joseph Trucking Co., Butler Trucking Co., Bill Barfield Trucking Co., and Peerless Trucking Co.



He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War.



On Oct. 11, 1969 in Grampian, he wed the former Joan M. Clapsaddle, who survives along with three children, Willard E. Maines Jr. of California, Michael P. Maines of Clearfield and Jennifer A. Clark and her husband, Adam of Grampian and five grandchildren, Jessica, Austin, Jared, Riann and Lydia.



Also surviving are 11 siblings, Anna Mae Zeigler and her husband, Bill of Butler, Mary Harman and Barbara Copp and her husband, Jerry, both of Prospect, Shirley Maines of Shiloh, Sarah Zeigler and Wanita Maines, both of Clearfield, Ethel Lipson of Massachusetts, Louis Maines and his wife, Barb of Georgia, Robert "Buzz Maines and his wife, Eva of Olanta, Linda Maines of Arizona and Debbie Wilt of Hyde.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



At the request of Mr. Maines, there will be no public visitation, and funeral services will be held at a later date.



The family suggests contributions be made to the , 108 Rear N. Second St., Suite 1B Clearfield, PA 16830.



Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.



The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements. Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2019