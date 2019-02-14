Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Agnes A. Banash. View Sign

Agnes A. Banash passed away on February 13, 2019 at the Soldiers' Home in Holyoke. Born January 9, 1919 to Jacob and Anna (Waina) Banash of North Hadley, she was 1 of 6 siblings, with one surviving brother, John Banash, also of North Hadley. Agnes was a lifelong resident of North Hadley and a WWII Army Veteran.



Agnes leaves behind her son, Michael Banash of North Hadley and grandson Matthew Banash of Whately. She was also very close to Pamela Hague, Michael's significant other, who was like a daughter to her.



Agnes served in WWII as an Army medical technician from 1943-1946. After serving her county, Agnes worked as a shop nurse at Pro Brush, Florence, MA until she retired in 1962. She was also an active member of the American Legion as their Chaplin.



Agnes was a devout Catholic, serving as Eucharistic minister, lector, choir member and President of the Rosary Sodality. She was also a Golden Jubilee member of St. Michael's Fraternity and the oldest, longest standing member.



"Aggie" as her friends called her, was a very active participant as a resident of the Soldiers' Home. She loved her bingo family and the many outings with her good friend Stanley Williams. Aggie's feistiness and quick wit will be missed by many, including her family, the great staff at the Soldiers' Home as well as the many friends and volunteers that loved her.



Calling hours will be Friday, February 15th from 5-7pm at the Wrisley Funeral Home in South Deerfield with funeral services Saturday, Feb.16th at 9:00AM from the funeral home followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10am in Most Holy Redeemer Church, Russell Street in Hadley. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Hadley In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the recreation department at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home.



