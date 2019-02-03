Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara A. Stanton. View Sign

Barbara Stanton, 91, of Leeds, MA, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2019.



She was predeceased by her husband, Walter in 2009, and her son in law, Donald Duffy in 2003.



Barbara lived in Springfield Ma for many years and retired with Walter to Bradenton FL. For the past four years Barbara has lived in Leeds, MA with her daughter Patricia.



Barbara enjoyed her work as a nurse at the East Longmeadow Nursing Home for many years. She also enjoyed her antiquing business known as "The Salt Seller", playing golf, watching the Red Sox and most of all visiting with her family. She is survived by her daughter, Karen and her husband Gary Metzger of Naples, FL; her son Stephen of San Juan Capistrano, CA; her daughter, Patricia Duffy and Ed Jazab of Leeds, MA; her son, John and Susan Szwed of Waldoboro, ME; her son, Peter and his wife Karen of Suffield, CT; her daughter, Mary and her husband Steve Stassel of Anchorage, AK; her son, Christopher and his wife Kelly of Springfield, MA; her son, Gregory and his wife, Kay of Spokane, WA. Barbara also leaves 17 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, a 3rd expected any day, and a 4th in the spring.



Ahearn Funeral Home, Northampton, MA. is in charge of arrangements. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.



Donations may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



