Betsy Lou Jones passed away on February 1, 2019. She was born on August 18, 1947 in Worthington to the late Frank and Mary Hitchcock. Betsy leaves her loving and devoted husband of 50 years, Robert Jones of Amherst and her son Robert and his wife Rebecca of West Springfield. She leaves two grandchildren: Sophia and Dylan. She was sister of Dale Hitchcock of Cranston, Rhode Island, and aunt to Jessica and Nathan. She leaves a mother-in-law in Yarmouth Port: Catherine Hitchcock, and Catherine's two children Gareth and Gaynor. Betsy leaves lifelong friends, the Hodgkins family. Betsy graduated from Gateway High and U Mass in Amherst. Betsy was employed by Amherst High School, Amherst Police Department, and the Registry of Motor Vehicles from which she retired. Other than her family, Betsy's passion was arts and crafts. She was extremely gifted and she could make anything that was needed from clothing, decorative art work, home accents, and even spent several years reupholstering furniture. Betsy also loved to travel. She loved going to Las Vegas and she was especially fond of her family's yearly trip to Cape Cod. Although she was somewhat slowed in recent years due to health issues, her razor sharp wit and her incredible love for her family and friends never diminished. Special thanks to all the cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and caregivers, whose love and support helped enrich Betsy's life. A celebration of life will be held in the spring. A private burial will be held in Worthington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Baystatehealth.org (Baystate Children's Hospital).

