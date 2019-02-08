Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Bonnie E. (Campbell) Dupont, 75, died Wednesday surrounded by her loving family. Bonnie, daughter of the late Vernon and Edith (Warnock) Campbell, was born and raised in Chicopee and has lived in South Hadley for 46 years. She graduated from Chicopee High School and attended Westfield State College earning a bachelor's degree in teaching. After teaching for several years she focused her attention on raising her two daughters. When they were grown she worked at her husband's practice as a dental assistant for 22 years where she brightened the office with her beautiful smile and kind nature. Bonnie was a longtime and active member of the Beulah Baptist Church in Chicopee. She selflessly dedicated herself in service to the church for many years. Her biggest joy was her family and she put them above everything else. When she became a grandmother in 2001 she found her true calling. They called her Mema and this was her most beloved role. She leaves her loving husband Dr. William Dupont of 53 years; two devoted daughters Kristen Ortyl (Kevin) and Tracy Dupont (Owen Lamont); a brother Vernon G. Campbell (Dottie); a brother in law Kenneth Dupont (Brenda); four adoring grandchildren, Ethan and William Ortyl and Clara and Owen Long; and many dear cousins, nieces, and nephews. The Dupont family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and the Holyoke Medical Center whose compassionate care made her last months comfortable. The funeral will be held at the First Congregational Church of South Hadley, 1 Church Street, South Hadley on Tuesday, February 12 at 11:30am followed by burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held at the Curran-O'Brien Funeral Home, 33 Lamb Street, South Hadley, Monday from 4:00 - 7:00pm. For more details please visit curranobrien.com . Because of her lifelong love of elephants memorial contributions may be made to the David Shelderick Wildlife Trust ( www.shelderickwildlifetrust.org ). Funeral Home Curran-O'Brien Funeral Home

