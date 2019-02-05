Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Charles Wood Bowles passed away on February 2, 2019, at the Elaine Center/Fisher House Hospice Care in Hadley. He was 66 years old.



Charles was born on July 26, 1952 in Durham, NC, to Lewis and Mildred (Sears) Bowles. He graduated from Durham High School in 1970, earned his Associate's from Louisburg College and his Bachelor's from UNC Chapel Hill. Charles married his wife Donna Clayton on May 26, 1973 and they would have two sons: Michael Clayton Bowles born August 30, 1980 and Christopher Charles Bowles, born April 27, 1987.



Charles' started his career working for Burroughs Wellcome (now Glaxo



After a long career in the restaurant industry, in 2000 Charles pivoted and focused on real estate development in the Pioneer Valley. His projects included the Garden House at Look Park, the Northampton Chamber of Commerce and multiple condominium associations throughout Northampton and surrounding areas. Charles' devotion to community was ever present from the use of local contractors and suppliers to lending his voice in support of many endeavors such as Toys for Tots and other local businesses. He became a pillar in the community with his assistance in the redevelopment of the Three County Fairgrounds, the Taste of Northampton, and the Chamber of Commerce Auction. Charles was elected as Hadley Town Moderator in 1991. Charles was deeply committed to the communities of Hadley and Northampton, and the annual fireworks display from his home in Hadley on the Fourth of July was an annual treat for boaters and local residents. Charles enjoyed many years of cruising to many destinations throughout New England and Long Island with his family and friends on his boat, the "Yachta, Yachta, Yachta". He also enjoyed spending time away with friends and family in his home state of North Carolina on Holden Beach.



Charles will be remembered by all and survived by his wife Donna, son Michael and his wife Miyuki Bowles of Los Angeles, CA, son Chris, his wife Kellie and their son Theodore Bowles of Easton, CT, brother Michael and his wife Lee Yates, as well as two nephews and three nieces. Charles is predeceased by his sister Betty Ann Johnson.



In accordance with local tradition, the flag at the Hockanum School House is flying at half-staff in Charles' honor. A Celebration of Charles' Life will be held at the Garden House of Look Park in Florence on Sunday February 10th from 1-4 PM. Czelusniak Funeral Home is assisting the family.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Look Park or a on Charles' behalf.

