Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Hancock. View Sign

Charles Hancock loved the American west, beginning in New Mexico, where he was born and raised, and later in Nevada, where he spent his career with the Bureau of Land Management.



Camping and fishing adventures with his brother Bill and boyhood friends in Raton set the stage for the rest of his life.



He was drafted and served briefly in the US Army toward the end of World War II and was fortunate to be in San Francisco on VJ Day. He attended the University of New Mexico and graduated from Brigham Young University in 1949, putting himself through school with the help of the GI Bill and a popcorn stand at La Mesa Park racetrack in Raton.



Following a brief research stint at the New Mexico School of Mines he joined the Bureau of Land Management where he worked for over 36 years as a dedicated federal public servant. He wore several hats in a variety of jobs, in land classification, lands and minerals use and disposal, and as an economist, planner, and chief BLM appraiser for the state of Nevada. Few people knew the backroads and land history of the state as well as Charles.



Work took him briefly to Washington D.C. where he met his future wife Catherine Teunis. Charles and Catherine were married in 1957 and settled in Reno, Nevada, where they started a family. He was an avid YMCA handball player, a frequent Journal Jog participant, and later a fitness club regular at St. Mary's where he could be found every morning until just a short time ago.



Skiing with his family was an important part of his life. For 25 years, he volunteered as a Reno Junior Ski Program instructor. Each weekend he somehow outfitted five kids and cooked hot breakfasts before heading out to Sky Tavern to beat the school buses. He drove the family up the mountain in all kinds of weather and laced up five pairs of ski boots upon arrival.



Charles was famous for his Sunday breakfasts featuring "pigs in a blanket." His children have memories of many early morning outings to Pyramid Lake and Lake Tahoe, always leaving before the mid-day sun and heat arrived.



After retirement, he was a sharp critic of government land exchanges. He received national attention with an interview on NBC's "Fleecing of America," regarding these land swaps; this practice was eventually reversed. He was the lone voice protesting the sale for development of the land that is now Wedekind Regional Park in Sparks, Nevada - a beautiful open park space for all to enjoy.



While he enjoyed his international travels, he knew almost every inch of Nevada and loved introducing his family to camping all over the west. Disaster Peak became his favorite place to hunt with his son John and a spot where he returned many times.



He will be remembered as a generous and kind husband, friend, father and grandfather. Charles leaves Catherine - his wife of 61 years - and daughters Cathy (David), Jean (John), Cary (Jim), Anne (Kevin), son John (Abigail), niece Mary Ellen, and 9 beloved grandchildren.



The funeral mass for Charles will be Saturday, February 9 th at 10 a.m. at Carmel of Reno, 1950 La Fond Drive.



The family thanks the Veteran's Administration Reno Hospital, Kindred Hospice, and Rosewood Rehabilitation Center for their wonderful care in his final days. They are also grateful to Carmel of Reno for their treasured friendship of over 40 years.



In Easthampton, Charles leaves his oldest daughter Catherine M. Hancock, son in law David E. Sullivan and granddaughters Marie, Annie and Minh.

Charles Hancock loved the American west, beginning in New Mexico, where he was born and raised, and later in Nevada, where he spent his career with the Bureau of Land Management.Camping and fishing adventures with his brother Bill and boyhood friends in Raton set the stage for the rest of his life.He was drafted and served briefly in the US Army toward the end of World War II and was fortunate to be in San Francisco on VJ Day. He attended the University of New Mexico and graduated from Brigham Young University in 1949, putting himself through school with the help of the GI Bill and a popcorn stand at La Mesa Park racetrack in Raton.Following a brief research stint at the New Mexico School of Mines he joined the Bureau of Land Management where he worked for over 36 years as a dedicated federal public servant. He wore several hats in a variety of jobs, in land classification, lands and minerals use and disposal, and as an economist, planner, and chief BLM appraiser for the state of Nevada. Few people knew the backroads and land history of the state as well as Charles.Work took him briefly to Washington D.C. where he met his future wife Catherine Teunis. Charles and Catherine were married in 1957 and settled in Reno, Nevada, where they started a family. He was an avid YMCA handball player, a frequent Journal Jog participant, and later a fitness club regular at St. Mary's where he could be found every morning until just a short time ago.Skiing with his family was an important part of his life. For 25 years, he volunteered as a Reno Junior Ski Program instructor. Each weekend he somehow outfitted five kids and cooked hot breakfasts before heading out to Sky Tavern to beat the school buses. He drove the family up the mountain in all kinds of weather and laced up five pairs of ski boots upon arrival.Charles was famous for his Sunday breakfasts featuring "pigs in a blanket." His children have memories of many early morning outings to Pyramid Lake and Lake Tahoe, always leaving before the mid-day sun and heat arrived.After retirement, he was a sharp critic of government land exchanges. He received national attention with an interview on NBC's "Fleecing of America," regarding these land swaps; this practice was eventually reversed. He was the lone voice protesting the sale for development of the land that is now Wedekind Regional Park in Sparks, Nevada - a beautiful open park space for all to enjoy.While he enjoyed his international travels, he knew almost every inch of Nevada and loved introducing his family to camping all over the west. Disaster Peak became his favorite place to hunt with his son John and a spot where he returned many times.He will be remembered as a generous and kind husband, friend, father and grandfather. Charles leaves Catherine - his wife of 61 years - and daughters Cathy (David), Jean (John), Cary (Jim), Anne (Kevin), son John (Abigail), niece Mary Ellen, and 9 beloved grandchildren.The funeral mass for Charles will be Saturday, February 9 th at 10 a.m. at Carmel of Reno, 1950 La Fond Drive.The family thanks the Veteran's Administration Reno Hospital, Kindred Hospice, and Rosewood Rehabilitation Center for their wonderful care in his final days. They are also grateful to Carmel of Reno for their treasured friendship of over 40 years.In Easthampton, Charles leaves his oldest daughter Catherine M. Hancock, son in law David E. Sullivan and granddaughters Marie, Annie and Minh. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Feb. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close