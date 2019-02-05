Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chester "Chet" Penza. View Sign

Chester "Chet" Penza, 94 of Amherst passed away February 2, 2019, at the Hospice of the Fisher Home with his loving family by his side. Chet was born at home in Sunderland to William and Mary Penza. He went to Elementary school in Sunderland and later graduated from Amherst Regional High School in the Class of 1943.



In his early years, Chet worked on his family farm and for the Goodyear farm in Sunderland as a horseman. But like most young men his age, two weeks after high school graduation was off to



After returning from WWII, Chet worked for Levitt & Sons in Long Island, NY and then returned home to work for Warner Brothers Construction Company in Sunderland as a truck driver. He married the former Eileen Thompson on January 12, 1952.



Chet earned his Real Estate Brokers license in 1961 and worked for Pat Kamins Real Estate in Amherst and was also a Sunderland Assessor from 1962-1965. In 1965, Allen Torrey, the newly appointed Town manager, offered the full time position of Building Inspector to Chet. In 1970 with the consolidation of the town's inspection services into a new department known as the department of Inspections Services, he was appointed Director of Inspection Services & Building Commissioner. Chet served this position for 30 years and retired in 1995. He also served as Secretary of The Amherst Planning Board, and served on many other Amherst committees.



He had been active in many local, regional and national Building Officials organizations. He served on the Board of Directors of the Mass. Building Commissioners and Inspectors Association, played a major role in organizing the Building Officials of Western Mass. (BOWM) and served as the groups President for the 1974-1975 term. From 1979-1981, he served as chairman of the New England Building Code Association. He also served as Chairman of the New England Educational Committee which sponsors the Municipal Building Officials Conference. He served as President of the Eastern States Building Officials Federation from 1975-1976. In 1983, he was elected a corporate member of the Underwriters Laboratories and after retirement served as a consultant for their Codes and Standards Division. He was honored to be BOCA (Building Officials & Code Administrators) President from 1983-1984 and represented BOCA at the World Organization of Building Officials in London, England.



In his retirement Chet enjoyed playing Golf at the Amherst Golf Course and was a member of The Legends!



Chet leaves behind his children, David Penza and his fiancé Christine Bordeaux, Lynn Penza, Alison Penza and her fiancé, Thomas Perron, Gary Penza, Eric Penza and his wife Michelle. He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren Thomas, Samantha, Charlie, Danny & Christopher. He also leaves his sisters Lucille Henry of Greenfield and Irene Farrick of Whately. He was predeceased by his wife Eileen in 2012, and his brothers Stanley and Edward.



Chet was known for his devotion to his family and his career, his fairness and strong work ethic. A special thanks to the Arbors staff, all the private caregivers, and the Fisher Home for taking such wonderful care of him.



Calling Hours will be Sunday February 10, 2019 from 2-4:30 pm with a celebration of life at 4:30. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Fisher Home or the Amherst Boys & Girls Club.



Memorial register at





Chester "Chet" Penza, 94 of Amherst passed away February 2, 2019, at the Hospice of the Fisher Home with his loving family by his side. Chet was born at home in Sunderland to William and Mary Penza. He went to Elementary school in Sunderland and later graduated from Amherst Regional High School in the Class of 1943.In his early years, Chet worked on his family farm and for the Goodyear farm in Sunderland as a horseman. But like most young men his age, two weeks after high school graduation was off to WWII . Chet was put into the Quarter Masters Outfit which was the Trucking and Transportation Division. Chet participated in the following campaigns; Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, Ardennes and Central Europe in a 2-1/2 ton Army truck. He moved troops, equipment and supplies to the front lines, and at one time was part of the Red Ball Express. Chet was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant.After returning from WWII, Chet worked for Levitt & Sons in Long Island, NY and then returned home to work for Warner Brothers Construction Company in Sunderland as a truck driver. He married the former Eileen Thompson on January 12, 1952.Chet earned his Real Estate Brokers license in 1961 and worked for Pat Kamins Real Estate in Amherst and was also a Sunderland Assessor from 1962-1965. In 1965, Allen Torrey, the newly appointed Town manager, offered the full time position of Building Inspector to Chet. In 1970 with the consolidation of the town's inspection services into a new department known as the department of Inspections Services, he was appointed Director of Inspection Services & Building Commissioner. Chet served this position for 30 years and retired in 1995. He also served as Secretary of The Amherst Planning Board, and served on many other Amherst committees.He had been active in many local, regional and national Building Officials organizations. He served on the Board of Directors of the Mass. Building Commissioners and Inspectors Association, played a major role in organizing the Building Officials of Western Mass. (BOWM) and served as the groups President for the 1974-1975 term. From 1979-1981, he served as chairman of the New England Building Code Association. He also served as Chairman of the New England Educational Committee which sponsors the Municipal Building Officials Conference. He served as President of the Eastern States Building Officials Federation from 1975-1976. In 1983, he was elected a corporate member of the Underwriters Laboratories and after retirement served as a consultant for their Codes and Standards Division. He was honored to be BOCA (Building Officials & Code Administrators) President from 1983-1984 and represented BOCA at the World Organization of Building Officials in London, England.In his retirement Chet enjoyed playing Golf at the Amherst Golf Course and was a member of The Legends!Chet leaves behind his children, David Penza and his fiancé Christine Bordeaux, Lynn Penza, Alison Penza and her fiancé, Thomas Perron, Gary Penza, Eric Penza and his wife Michelle. He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren Thomas, Samantha, Charlie, Danny & Christopher. He also leaves his sisters Lucille Henry of Greenfield and Irene Farrick of Whately. He was predeceased by his wife Eileen in 2012, and his brothers Stanley and Edward.Chet was known for his devotion to his family and his career, his fairness and strong work ethic. A special thanks to the Arbors staff, all the private caregivers, and the Fisher Home for taking such wonderful care of him.Calling Hours will be Sunday February 10, 2019 from 2-4:30 pm with a celebration of life at 4:30. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Fisher Home or the Amherst Boys & Girls Club.Memorial register at www.douglassfuneral.com Funeral Home Douglass Funeral Home

87 North Pleasant Street

Amherst , MA 01002

(413) 253-3407 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Feb. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close