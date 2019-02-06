Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christy Lynn (Falkenstein) Fedor. View Sign

East Otis - Christy Lynn (Falkenstein) Fedor, 48, of East Otis, died peacefully Monday, February 4th ,2019, at Baystate Medical Center after a long courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born on December 22nd, 1970 in Baltimore, Maryland the daughter of Bruno Falkenstein and Carol (Small) Falkenstein. Christy graduated from The Canterbury School in Florida, continuing her education at Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Florida and graduated with her Bachelors of Science Degree in Management and then obtained her Master's Degree in Business Management from the University of Connecticut.



In 1992, Christy worked at Fedor Oldsmobile Pontiac in Easthampton and then went to work for The Massachusetts Department of Public Health where she spent the remainder of her career in Mass Tobacco Cessation & Prevention.



Christy met her beloved husband, Robert, at Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Florida in 1988. In 1992, they moved from Florida to Easthampton, MA. They were married in 1998 and moved to East Otis in2006.



She is survived by the loves of her life, sons; Dylan (10) and Logan (8) along with her husband, Robert Charles Fedor, her parents; Carol ( Small) Falkenstein and Bruno Falkenstein and a sister, Heather Falkenstein. Christy is also survived by her paternal grandmother; Mary Falkenstein, Uncle Domonick Falkenstein and cousins, Domonick, Isabella and Gianna of St. Petersburg, Florida, Aunt Susan, Uncle Mark Sions, cousins, Mark and Michelle, Matt and Becky, second cousin, Salinger Sions all of Baltimore, Maryland, Aunt Mary Jo (Falkenstein), Uncle Bob Micklitsch and cousin Danielle Micklitsch of St. Petes Beach, Florida, her mother in law; Helen Fedor of Easthampton, brother in law; Edward Fedor and his wife Trista Fedor, and their children, Emily, Cameron and Sarah of Hadley, and brother in laws, John and David Fedor-Cunningham of Vermont and many additional relatives and friends.



Christy loved spending time with her husband, children and family. She loved the family trips to the unknown. She also loved the beach, sea turtles, boating, the Red Sox and the Patriots !!!! GO PAT'S.



A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Christy, will be held on Monday, February 11th at 10:30 am at Saint Mary's Church, 30 Bartelett Street, Westfield. Burial will follow at the Saint Stanislaus Cemetery, Mayher Street in Easthampton. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, February 10th from 2-5pm at the GRAHAM FUNERAL HOME, 18 Adams Street in Easthampton, whom honorably and proudly has been entrusted with providing for Christy's care and services.

18 Adams Street

Easthampton , MA 01027

