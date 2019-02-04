Obituary Guest Book View Sign

On Thursday January 31, 2019 a very special and well-loved man, Donald F. Moulton Sr. passed away after a period of failing health. He left behind his wife, Denise Moulton, and five children Kim, Lisa, Ronnie, Nathan and Donnie. He was born in Northampton, MA on September 18, 1946 and lived most of his life between Easthampton and Shutesbury, MA. He was a very funny and comical man, always with a story to tell and always ready to make you laugh. He was a very intelligent and out of the ordinary person being special for almost anyone who met him.Don was a man full of passions, one in particularly, hunting and being in the wilderness. He would travel all over the United States always ready to get the best catch and trophy. There have been many exciting stories of his travels and who was apart of them will remember forever. Another hobby of Don's was gardening. His greatest satisfaction was his tomatoes and eggplants. And, together with his wife would provide tomato sauce for all who would visit. He was such a generous man and proud to let everyone try his culinary creations that came from his fatigue of hunting and gardening.There were two camps in his life, Camp Grammy's and Kenolie Village. The first wasn't a real camp but the house of his parents, Veronica and Alfred, in Shutesbury. It was the perfect place for a large family to meet and be together between fishing, cooking and swimming. Anyone who was at this place will have fond memories of the pleasant days past in his company. The second, Kenolie Village, was a special place for him and his wife and their beloved dog Bunky. It was there secret hideaway to relax and enjoy his retirement full of fun with family and friends especially when he was riding around in his golf cart.Don didn't always joke, he did have a serious hobby and art, brick laying. He worked all his life building with stone and brick creating some beautiful and lasting landmarks. Don was a fantastic foreman with a great ability to inspire his workers to do their best and have fun at the same time making high quality results for each job. Don for thirty years worked for the Cantarella Company and the D. A. Sullivan Company. He dedicated his life for his job and the growth of every company that he worked for. He was also a member of the Brick Layers and Allied Craftworkers Union local 3-MA which supported him throughout the years. He was an active member from August 1970 until April 2008.One extremely important event and period of Don's life was when he was in the navy. He now has become a veteran of the Vietnam war and with him have gone memories, stories and experiences that will certainly change one's life. He did two tours in the middle to late 1960's. He was a part of the navy, section Seabees. His role was to build bridges, roads and at the same time build barracks before the troops arrived. It took him many years to answer questions about his experience in Vietnam but, certainly he left everyone without words and with a hope for all kind to help one another, just like he did. And because of this experience in Vietnam, his battle with a rare and unexpectable illness and lieu of flowers all the family asks that any donations will be given to the P.O. Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517( [email protected] ) or to support cancer research at Dana-Faber Cancer Institute P.O.Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284(www. Jimmyfund.org/gift ).We invite all friends and family to join us at Wrisley Funeral Home, 90 Sugerloaf St. South Deerfield, MA 01373, Thursday February 7, 2019 at 5:00p.m. until 7:00 p.m. for visiting hours or for the funeral on Friday February 8, 2019 at 11:oo a.m. On Friday Febuary 8, 2018. After the ceremony everyone is invited at the Polish Club of South Deerfield to complete the journey of Donald F. Moulton in happiness and to respect the joy of life which he found in simple things.Expressions of sympathy are available at: www.wrisleyfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Wrisley Funeral Home

