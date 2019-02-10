Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward "Ted" Lloyd Jr.. View Sign

Edward E. "Ted" Lloyd, Jr., age 71, of Beverly Hills, FL passed away at his home on February 6, 2019 while surrounded by his loving family. Ted was born on June 15, 1947 in Northampton, MA to the late Phyllis (Sontag) and Edward E. Lloyd, Sr. On December 5, 1997 he married Sheryl A. (Tomlinson) Lloyd with whom he shared 21 years of loving marriage. Ted and Sheryl made Citrus County, FL their home 14 years ago after relocating from New Hampshire. He and Sheryl enjoyed ballroom and country couples dancing together. In his youth, Ted was a great athlete, playing baseball, basketball, and skiing. He was a lifelong Red Sox fan. He also climbed many mountains in New England over the years. Ted cared greatly for the environment and the planet. He enjoyed farming the land and raising livestock to help support and feed his children while they were growing up in Northwood, NH. Ted worked in carpentry as a cabinet maker and built several homes on Nantucket, MA. Even after retirement, he stayed interested in woodworking and enjoyed crafting his own tools to suit his specific needs. He also loved maintaining his garden where he could sit and watch the birds. In addition to his loving wife Sheryl, Ted will always be remembered by his son, Robert Lloyd and husband Justin Armbruster of Omaha, NE; daughters: Erin Izzo and husband Joseph of Marstons Mills, MA; Jennifer Lloyd and husband Zachary Landis of Orange, VT; Annie Lloyd of Brooklyn, NY; Sara Sullivan and husband Brian of Nashua, NH; Kate Massey and husband Court of Fitchburg, MA; stepson, Michael Frisbie and wife Ha of Concord, NH; stepdaughters: Kim Bates and husband Gary of Chichester, NH; Laura Bynum of Bow, NH; and eight grandchildren. He taught them all to "move over the Earth with ease and grace." No services are planned at this time. Cremation care is under the direction of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.

Edward E. "Ted" Lloyd, Jr., age 71, of Beverly Hills, FL passed away at his home on February 6, 2019 while surrounded by his loving family. Ted was born on June 15, 1947 in Northampton, MA to the late Phyllis (Sontag) and Edward E. Lloyd, Sr. On December 5, 1997 he married Sheryl A. (Tomlinson) Lloyd with whom he shared 21 years of loving marriage. Ted and Sheryl made Citrus County, FL their home 14 years ago after relocating from New Hampshire. He and Sheryl enjoyed ballroom and country couples dancing together. In his youth, Ted was a great athlete, playing baseball, basketball, and skiing. He was a lifelong Red Sox fan. He also climbed many mountains in New England over the years. Ted cared greatly for the environment and the planet. He enjoyed farming the land and raising livestock to help support and feed his children while they were growing up in Northwood, NH. Ted worked in carpentry as a cabinet maker and built several homes on Nantucket, MA. Even after retirement, he stayed interested in woodworking and enjoyed crafting his own tools to suit his specific needs. He also loved maintaining his garden where he could sit and watch the birds. In addition to his loving wife Sheryl, Ted will always be remembered by his son, Robert Lloyd and husband Justin Armbruster of Omaha, NE; daughters: Erin Izzo and husband Joseph of Marstons Mills, MA; Jennifer Lloyd and husband Zachary Landis of Orange, VT; Annie Lloyd of Brooklyn, NY; Sara Sullivan and husband Brian of Nashua, NH; Kate Massey and husband Court of Fitchburg, MA; stepson, Michael Frisbie and wife Ha of Concord, NH; stepdaughters: Kim Bates and husband Gary of Chichester, NH; Laura Bynum of Bow, NH; and eight grandchildren. He taught them all to "move over the Earth with ease and grace." No services are planned at this time. Cremation care is under the direction of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL. Funeral Home Chas E. Davis Funeral Home

3075 S. Florida Ave.

Inverness , FL 34450

(352) 726-8323 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Feb. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close