Edwin John Knihnicki beloved husband and father died on February 9, 2019 surrounding by family. He leaves behind his wife Pauline Belliveau, two sons, Edwin and Robert, three daughters, Christine O'Connell, Laura Felton and Leslie Rigali, 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He also leaves behind his sister Florence Droy. He worked at Newell Printing in Amherst. Edwin loved golfing and belonged to Amherst Golf Course. A memorial service will be held this spring.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Feb. 12, 2019