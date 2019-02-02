Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Gertrude Lillian (King) Ramstrom was born in Cleveland, OH on January 27, 1915 to Harry Chester and Ruth Naomi (Pelton) King, the eldest child (and only daughter) of five. The family relocated the town of Haydenville, MA in the early 1920s, where Gertrude grew up.



A graduate of Helen E. James High School in Williamsburg, MA, Gertrude went on to earn a teaching degree at what is now Bridgewater State University in 1940. She returned to Haydenville, where she pursued a teaching career in the local elementary school until an early retirement for health reasons.



Her long and active retirement was filled with pastimes that included writing poetry, newspaper articles and short stories; arts and crafts, and music. She was a frequent contributor to the Daily Hampshire Gazette in Northampton, MA until she moved to the southern New Hampshire region to be closer to her family.



She is predeceased by her parents, Harry and Ruth King; her brothers, Chester, Rowland, Frederick (killed in action in the Second World War) and Roger; and her husband of 49 years, Melvin Teodor Ramstrom.



She is survived by a daughter, Beverly Manning, and granddaughter, Lara Skinner, both of Manchester, NH; and a grandson, Jeff Skinner of Stockholm, Sweden.



SERVICES: Her Funeral services are pending.



The DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, One Lock Street, Nashua has been placed in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook is available at

Gertrude Lillian (King) Ramstrom was born in Cleveland, OH on January 27, 1915 to Harry Chester and Ruth Naomi (Pelton) King, the eldest child (and only daughter) of five. The family relocated the town of Haydenville, MA in the early 1920s, where Gertrude grew up.A graduate of Helen E. James High School in Williamsburg, MA, Gertrude went on to earn a teaching degree at what is now Bridgewater State University in 1940. She returned to Haydenville, where she pursued a teaching career in the local elementary school until an early retirement for health reasons.Her long and active retirement was filled with pastimes that included writing poetry, newspaper articles and short stories; arts and crafts, and music. She was a frequent contributor to the Daily Hampshire Gazette in Northampton, MA until she moved to the southern New Hampshire region to be closer to her family.She is predeceased by her parents, Harry and Ruth King; her brothers, Chester, Rowland, Frederick (killed in action in the Second World War) and Roger; and her husband of 49 years, Melvin Teodor Ramstrom.She is survived by a daughter, Beverly Manning, and granddaughter, Lara Skinner, both of Manchester, NH; and a grandson, Jeff Skinner of Stockholm, Sweden.SERVICES: Her Funeral services are pending.The DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, One Lock Street, Nashua has been placed in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.davisfuneralhomenh.com , (603) 883-3401. "ONE MEMORY LIGHTS ANOTHER". Funeral Home Davis Funeral Home

1 Lock Street

Nashua , NH 03064-2238

(603) 883-3401 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Feb. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close