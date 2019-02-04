Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenn P. Pierce. View Sign

Glenn P. Pierce, 87, of Williamsburg passed away peacefully at Linda Manor Nursing Home on Saturday, February 2, 2019. Born and raised in West Springfield to Frank P. and Marion (Mills) Pierce, he attended West Springfield schools and worked on the family's produce farm. During his high school years, the family moved to Goshen where they owned the town's General Store and Glenn attended and graduated from Smith Vocational Agricultural School.



Shortly after graduation, he married the love of his life, Jeanne Ellen Harlow and together they raised three children. Glenn proudly served four years in the U.S. Navy. He worked for many years at Kollmorgen Corporation in Northampton where he served as a Union Steward and Maintenance Supervisor. He retired in 1993 to care for Jeanne. During his retirement, he spent 10 years as the caretaker of St. Mary's the Assumption Cemetery, Leeds.



Glenn was predeceased by his parents, his sister Martha Hull and his wife Jeanne. He leaves behind his three children, David (Dale) of Easthampton, Mary Hallock (Daniel) of Williamsburg and Theodore of Williamsburg, his brother Richard and wife Shirley of Westhampton. He also leaves his grandchildren Shelley, Jamie, Jessica and his great-grandchildren Morgan, Cassidy, McKenzie, Corbin and Dylan.



Calling hours will be held on Thursday, February 7th at the Ahearn Funeral Home, 783 Bridge Rd., Northampton from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. A burial will be held in the Spring at the convenience of the family.



The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice or the .



