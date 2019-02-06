Helen (Morse) Bordeaux Stone passed away on February 5, following a brief illness. She was born December 26, 1930, the daughter of Clifford and Mildred (Shelkey) Morse. She was predeceased by her loving son Brian Bordeaux, as well as sisters Elizabeth Burke and Barbara Smart. She is survived by one grandson, Justin Bordeaux, of Brooklyn, NY, several cousins, nieces, and nephews.



After graduation from Northampton High School in 1950, she worked locally for various employers, including Myer and Mendelson, Pro Brush Co., Lesnow Manufacturing, and most recently as a CNA for Hampshire Care, until her retirement in 1985.



She will always be remembered for her generous, sweet, loving disposition by her many friends and neighbors.



A graveside service at Bridge Street Cemetery, Northampton, MA will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, a donation to the is requested.

