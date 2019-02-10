Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Irene M. (Gazda) Gondek, 95, of Abbey St passed away February 1, 2019 at Wingate at South Hadley. Born in South Hadley on November 18, 1923, she was the daughter of Walter and Anna (Galuszka) Gazda. Irene has been a lifelong resident of South Hadley and enjoyed cooking, playing cards and was an avid Red Sox, Patriots and Celtics fan. She never missed going to an event of any of her grandchildren and loved Polka music. Whether it was Polka dancing years ago or listening to Polka, Irene was proud of her Polish heritage. In 2007, she was predeceased by her husband Theodore A. Gondek and she will be dearly missed by her children, Robert and his wife Christine of Greenville, NC and Nancy and her husband Walter Czabaj of Three Rivers. Babcia's love will remain with her 5 grandchildren, Deanna Czabaj and Andrew Kimball, Allison and Shane Parrott, Kevin Czabaj, Stephanie and Doug Polochak, Lindsay Gondek and Daniel Moroz as well as great grandchildren, Weston and Kora Parrott. She also leaves special Goddaughter, Diane Lemire and many nieces and nephews along with her siblings, Natalie Klimczyk and William Gazda both of South Hadley. She was predeceased by siblings, Bertha, Adelaine, Alice, Paul and Edward. The family wishes to thank the staff at Wingate for the care and compassion over the past year. Visitation will be held Saturday, Feb 16th from 10-11:00 a.m. with a service to begin at 11:00 a.m. at the Beers & Story South Hadley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Donations may be made to the South Hadley Council on Aging Food Progam. For details, please visit

