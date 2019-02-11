Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for J. Robert Garcia. View Sign

James Robert Garcia, 50, of Charlestown, RI, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at the Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, RI. He was born in Holyoke and is the son of Dr. Jesus Garcia of Louisiana and Paula (Scheinost) Thouin of Easthampton. Bobby was a graduate of Dean Vocational High School Class of 1986. He worked as a roofer and carpenter. Bobby enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle with his friends, and spending time with family. He leaves his mother, Paula Thouin and her husband, Roger, of Easthampton, his brothers, Brian Hamel of Maine and Lawrence Hamel of Holyoke, and his sisters, Laurie Cavalieri of Holyoke and Jessica Kelly of New York. Bobby also leaves his loving companion, Kelly Derome of Charlestown, RI, as well as his step-mother, Pamela Rose of Holyoke. He was pre-deceased by his step-father Paul Hamel. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the Skinner Memorial Chapel, 306 Maple Street, Holyoke, MA. There are no calling hours. The Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home is entrusted with his cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the .

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.