Joni Martino, age 59 passed away surrounded by her family on February 5, 2019. She was born in Holyoke on November 23, 1959, a daughter of her parents Donald L Chevalier and Elizabeth A (Chiszczyk) Chevalier. Joni attended the Hampshire Regional High School. She worked as a store manager at Stop and Shop in Pittsfield for over 26 years.
Joni is survived by her loving husband Dean Martino, her daughter Jill Marie Jagodzinski and her husband David of Hatfield, and her son Michael P Kuchieski and his wife Lisa of Pearl Rivers, NY. She is also survived by her sisters Dawn Mulvaney and her husband Pat of Sunderland, Elizabeth Rida of Williamsburg, and Karen Chevalier and her husband Lowel Davison of Hatfield, and her brothers Donald Chevalier and his wife Barbara of Westhampton, Michael Chevalier and his wife Beth of Brattleboro, VT, Stephen Chevalier of Florence, and David Chevalier of Conway, her three grandchildren Alexa, Sophia, and Brewer Jagodzinski, as well as many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday February 9th at 1PM at the Ahearn Funeral Home at 783 Bridge Rd, Northampton MA with burial to follow at the Goshen Cemetery in the spring. Calling hours are Saturday, February 9th from 11AM to 1PM at the Ahearn funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the
Goshen Firefighters Association.
PO Box 871
Goshen, MA 01032
Ahearn Funeral Home
783 Bridge Road
Northampton, MA 01060
(413) 587-0044
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Feb. 6, 2019