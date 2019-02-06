Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Joni Martino, age 59 passed away surrounded by her family on February 5, 2019. She was born in Holyoke on November 23, 1959, a daughter of her parents Donald L Chevalier and Elizabeth A (Chiszczyk) Chevalier. Joni attended the Hampshire Regional High School. She worked as a store manager at Stop and Shop in Pittsfield for over 26 years.



Joni is survived by her loving husband Dean Martino, her daughter Jill Marie Jagodzinski and her husband David of Hatfield, and her son Michael P Kuchieski and his wife Lisa of Pearl Rivers, NY. She is also survived by her sisters Dawn Mulvaney and her husband Pat of Sunderland, Elizabeth Rida of Williamsburg, and Karen Chevalier and her husband Lowel Davison of Hatfield, and her brothers Donald Chevalier and his wife Barbara of Westhampton, Michael Chevalier and his wife Beth of Brattleboro, VT, Stephen Chevalier of Florence, and David Chevalier of Conway, her three grandchildren Alexa, Sophia, and Brewer Jagodzinski, as well as many nieces and nephews.



The funeral service will be held on Saturday February 9th at 1PM at the Ahearn Funeral Home at 783 Bridge Rd, Northampton MA with burial to follow at the Goshen Cemetery in the spring. Calling hours are Saturday, February 9th from 11AM to 1PM at the Ahearn funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the



Goshen Firefighters Association.



PO Box 871



Goshen, MA 01032

Joni Martino, age 59 passed away surrounded by her family on February 5, 2019. She was born in Holyoke on November 23, 1959, a daughter of her parents Donald L Chevalier and Elizabeth A (Chiszczyk) Chevalier. Joni attended the Hampshire Regional High School. She worked as a store manager at Stop and Shop in Pittsfield for over 26 years.Joni is survived by her loving husband Dean Martino, her daughter Jill Marie Jagodzinski and her husband David of Hatfield, and her son Michael P Kuchieski and his wife Lisa of Pearl Rivers, NY. She is also survived by her sisters Dawn Mulvaney and her husband Pat of Sunderland, Elizabeth Rida of Williamsburg, and Karen Chevalier and her husband Lowel Davison of Hatfield, and her brothers Donald Chevalier and his wife Barbara of Westhampton, Michael Chevalier and his wife Beth of Brattleboro, VT, Stephen Chevalier of Florence, and David Chevalier of Conway, her three grandchildren Alexa, Sophia, and Brewer Jagodzinski, as well as many nieces and nephews.The funeral service will be held on Saturday February 9th at 1PM at the Ahearn Funeral Home at 783 Bridge Rd, Northampton MA with burial to follow at the Goshen Cemetery in the spring. Calling hours are Saturday, February 9th from 11AM to 1PM at the Ahearn funeral home.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to theGoshen Firefighters Association.PO Box 871Goshen, MA 01032 Funeral Home Ahearn Funeral Home

783 Bridge Road

Northampton , MA 01060

(413) 587-0044 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Feb. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close