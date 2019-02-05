Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephus Olufemi "Femi" Richards. View Sign

Josephus Richards, a longtime resident of Amherst, died on Sunday February 3, 2019. Josephus was born on March 17, 1942 in Freetown, Sierra Leone to the late Josephus Vidal Thomas Richards and Patience Richards. As a young adult with a passion for education, Josephus moved to the United States in 1967 and enrolled in Northwestern University. Shortly thereafter, he met and subsequently fell in love with his wife Laura, at a Valentine's Day party in Evanston, Illinois.



Josephus received his B.A. from Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria, Nigeria in 1967 and a Ph.D. in Art and Architectural History from Northwestern University in 1970. He moved to Amherst to work as a Professor in the W. E. B. Du Bois Department of Afro-American Studies at the University of Massachusetts a year later. In his 37-year teaching career, Josephus also taught at the University of Lagos and the University of North Carolina. His fieldwork and research in African arts and the cultural institutions that propagate them led to numerous awards and his publications have been published in Germany, Canada, Israel, and here in the US. Additionally, he was a professional textile designer with his creations owned by clients all over the world and exhibited in museums in the US and Africa.



Always quick to provide sage advice, display his quick wit, or offer a warm smile to anyone in his path - Josephus would want to be remembered most for being a devoted husband for 49 years and a loving father. He is survived by his wife Laura Richards, his three sons, Femi and wife Nettie, Shola and wife Amber, and Doyin and wife Mariko, and seven grandchildren who will miss him dearly. His brothers Victor and Zach predeceased him, and he is survived by his sister Catherine, his brother Tunji, and his sisters-in-law Joy and Fola. Josephus also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and former colleagues who were profoundly impacted by him.



As we mourn his passing, may we find strength in knowing that death is only a transition and the spirit lives forever. For those who have toiled long and hard, a respite from the rigors of life is well earned. We cannot afford to deny him the rest he so rightly deserves. It is up to us to keep his memory alive in ways that would immortalize the impact he made and continues to make in our lives.



Our family is grateful to the extraordinarily compassionate and dedicated caregivers and staff at Massachusetts General Hospital, Elaine Manor, and Fisher House Hospice who were a positive and comforting presence in his final days.



In keeping with his wishes, there will be a private funeral and burial service. However, Josephus was known for advising people to "celebrate life," and in doing so, we will celebrate this great man and his legacy this summer in New York where he has a number of friends and family.



