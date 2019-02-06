Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Kenneth was born in Northampton on April 27, 1933, to Raymond and Rose (Gromaski) Balise. He received a certificate in auto repair from Smith Vocational School. He enlisted in the Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1955. He was an auto insurance adjuster for Aetna.



Kenneth was an active member in the community. He was the Sergeant-at-Arms for American Legion Post 344 for 63 years as well as a member of the Fish and Game Club, the Historical Society in Hatfield and a dues-paid member of the National Rifle Association. He loved polka music, and attended many polka dances here in MA and in Florida. His favorite band of all time was the Eddie Forman Orchestra.



Kenneth is survived by his fiancée Linda Pieciak of Chicopee, son Brian Balise of Holyoke, son Kevin Balise of South Hadley, daughter Karin LaBarge of Florence, daughter Kristi Balise of Pittsburgh, PA as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his sisters Patricia Douglas and Jan "Maggie" Balise both of Hatfield. In addition to his parents, Kenneth is predeceased by his brother George Balise.



A funeral will be held from the Czelusniak Funeral Home on Monday February 11 at 10 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Grace Parish at 11 AM in Hatfield and burial at Main St. Cemetery in Hatfield. Calling hours will be held on Sunday February 10 from 3-7 PM.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to American Legion Post #344 and to Our Lady of Grace Parish.





