Margaret A. Golas, 85 of Southampton died Feb 12th at her home in Southampton MA. Margaret was born on August 28, 1933 in Holyoke Ma, the daughter of Walter and Margaret Leeming. She attended Holyoke Schools. Margaret married her late husband Stephen Golas on June 7th 1952 and made their home in Southampton for the past 65 years. Stephen passed away in 2013. Margaret is survived by one son Chris Golas of Southbridge MA.
A Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish in Westfield. will be Saturday Feb 16 at 1100am. Burial will follow in St Stanislaus Cemetery in Easthampton. A calling hour will be held at the church from 10am till the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Margaret's memory may be made to Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish, 127 Holyoke Road, Westfield MA 01085 Mitchell Funeral Home handling the arrangements. www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com
Mitchell Funeral Home
15 Park Street
Easthampton, MA 01027
(413) 527-0872
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Feb. 13, 2019