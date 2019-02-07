Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Masha Kabakow Rudman. View Sign



Dr. Masha Kabakow Rudman died at home in Amherst peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, January 30, after a long illness. She was born in the Bronx, New York, on January 16, 1933 to Benedict and Rose (Wolf) Kabakow. She attended Hunter High School and Hunter College in New York City, and was inducted into the Hunter College Hall of Fame in (1972?). A supporter of civil rights throughout her life, she became an early member of the NAACP while at Hunter College. She met her husband the summer she was 16 at the Workmen's Circle Camp Kinder Ring, where they were both counselors. Dr. Rudman's career in education began when she taught elementary school in the Bronx, and she later received her doctorate in education at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. She began teaching as an instructor at UMass in 1965, where she remained until her retirement at age 78. As a beloved professor of education, she won both the Distinguished Teacher Award and the Outstanding Teacher Award more than once. Well-known in the education community for her groundbreaking work in The Integrated Day Program, Children's Literature and Multiculturalism, Reading Instruction, and Teaching Methods, she also wrote several editions of the definitive text Children's Literature: an issues approach. She co-authored numerous popular and scholarly books and articles. Dr. Rudman hosted a well- attended and influential children's literature conference, first with the Author Jane Yolen, and then continued it through its 35th and final year at UMass. She and her husband Sy enjoyed yearly visits to Puerto Rico where they were part of the arts and education community. One of her greatest pleasures in recent years was her arthritis exercise class at the Bangs Center in Amherst.Dr. Rudman is survived by her three daughters: Rachel Rudman of Amherst, MA,RevaRudman of NY, NY, and Debbie Rudman of Philadelphia PA; her two sons-in-law John Garber and Jim Brossy; her grandson, Sam Rudman of Amherst, and her sister Sunny Fischer of Evanston IL. She was predeceased by her husband of 44 Years, Dr. Sy Rudman, her sister Sara Mandell, her second mother Gussie Kabakow and her brother Don Kabakow. She will also be missed by many loving family members, friends, colleagues and wonderful caregivers. A memorial celebration of her life will be held at Congregation B'nai Israel, 253 Prospect St., Northampton MA 01060, on Sunday, March 31, 2019, from 12pm to 3pm.Memorial donations may be made in support of the Masha Rudman Issues in Children's Literature Collection. Checks can be made to: Library Collections W.E.B. Du Bois Library, Room 415, UMass Amherst, Amherst Ma 01003-9275. Donations can also be made to Amherst Meals on Wheels. [email protected] any questions for that event. The Ascher-Zimmerman Funeral Home is helping the family. Funeral Home Ascher Zimmerman Funeral Home, Inc.

44 Sumner Avenue

Springfield , MA 01108

