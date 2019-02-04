Obituary Guest Book View Sign

1934-2019



Myron (Mickey) Glazer died on Sunday February 3 at the Fisher Hospice Home in Amherst from complications of Parkinson's disease. He was born in Brooklyn in 1934 to Nathan and Ida Glazer. Adored by his older siblings, Mickey grew-up in a close-knit Jewish neighborhood in which money was scarce but community bonds and reverence for education were in abundance. His extended family stretched across Brooklyn and Queens; Sunday family gatherings featured stoopball, pickled herring, and pumpernickel bread. In 1952, he graduated from City College in New York with a degree in sociology and history. His high school and college experiences made him a life-long advocate for public education. In the ensuing years, he earned a Masters in Sociology from Rutgers University, and then a Ph.D. from Princeton that he completed in 1965. He lived most of his life in Northampton, where his children Joshua and Jessica were born, and where he had a four-decade career as a Professor of Sociology at

1934-2019Myron (Mickey) Glazer died on Sunday February 3 at the Fisher Hospice Home in Amherst from complications of Parkinson's disease. He was born in Brooklyn in 1934 to Nathan and Ida Glazer. Adored by his older siblings, Mickey grew-up in a close-knit Jewish neighborhood in which money was scarce but community bonds and reverence for education were in abundance. His extended family stretched across Brooklyn and Queens; Sunday family gatherings featured stoopball, pickled herring, and pumpernickel bread. In 1952, he graduated from City College in New York with a degree in sociology and history. His high school and college experiences made him a life-long advocate for public education. In the ensuing years, he earned a Masters in Sociology from Rutgers University, and then a Ph.D. from Princeton that he completed in 1965. He lived most of his life in Northampton, where his children Joshua and Jessica were born, and where he had a four-decade career as a Professor of Sociology at Smith College. Despite his love for Northampton, part of him always remained a Brooklynite. A life in Western Mass did little to temper an enduring concern for home security. He religiously read the Northampton police blotter, always on guard against a break-in on the quietest street in town. A brown bear that once wandered into his backyard could not deter him from racing back to the house to double lock the side door. He championed the underdog. Unwavering support for Henry Wallace, McGovern, Mondale, and the Red Sox brought its share of disappointment. But, oh, the joy of the victories that were later to come. The passion for progressive politics and baseball lives on among his children and grandchildren. As a Smith College professor he was equally dedicated to teaching and research. He never tired in his effort to cultivate a sociological imagination among young undergraduates. As a researcher, he gave voice to men and women-- ethical resisters, he called them-- who risked families and careers to expose unethical behavior in government and industry. Over the course of four decades, he interviewed Chilean students advocating for democracy, truck drivers, nuclear activists, European environmentalists, Israeli war resisters, and countless others. Among his ten books are The Research Adventure; The Whistleblowers: Exposing Corruption in Government and Industry; The Environmental Crusaders; and The Jews of Paradise: the History of the Jewish Community of Northampton (part of a series done for the 350th anniversary of Northampton). Beyond their scholarly contributions, these works affected the lives of people of courage whose struggles and sacrifice he brought to light. A steady stream of phone calls and letters expressed their thanks and gratitude. "Your work made me feel that I'm not alone and that I'm not crazy" wrote one whistleblower. Mickey was an active member of his professional, religious, and civic communities. He served as Chair of the Smith College Sociology Department for over a decade, co-chair of the Project on Women and Social Change, President of the Massachusetts Sociological Association, and Vice President of the Board Directors of Congregation B'nai Israel in Northampton. The last 14 years were marked by a determined but difficult battle against Parkinson's Disease. Despite the effects of the disease, he maintained an active life for much of that time, including trips to the Far East, South America, Cuba, and Israel. The challenges of living with Parkinson's motivated several essays in which he described the daily struggle to maintain his characteristic optimism and humor. The essays inspired friends and family, and as they spread to a wider audience other Parkinson's patients and healthcare professionals. Although his personal battle is over, his dedication to social justice, his support for the disenfranchised and persecuted, his unbridled optimism, his determination to see the good in others, his belief in community and civic engagement, and his great love of family will live on among the family, colleagues, students, and friends whose lives he enriched. Mickey met his wife, Penina, in 1958 when he was a graduate student at Rutgers and she an undergraduate at Douglass College. In addition to raising a family, they had a life-long partnership as co-authors, researchers, and world travelers. In addition, he is survived by his sister Fay Lichtash, his children, Joshua Glazer and his wife Tamar and by Jessica Whaley and her husband Doug, his five grandchildren, Einav, Natan, Idan, Justin and Benjamin, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, three sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law, and a pair of machutinim. The funeral will be Tuesday February 5th at 2:00 p.m. at Congregation B'nai Israel, 253 Prospect Street, Northampton, Ma. The family will be sitting shiva at their home Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings 7:00-9:00 p.m. Contributions in his memory can be made to the Yiddish Book Center in Amherst, Ma., Congregation B'nai Israel in Northampton, Ma., or the Fisher Hospice Home in Amherst, Ma. For further information or directions, please visit ascherzimmerman.com Funeral Home Ascher Zimmerman Funeral Home, Inc.

44 Sumner Avenue

Springfield , MA 01108

(413) 734-5229 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Feb. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close