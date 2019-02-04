Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Norman Jean Roberts, of 31 Lazy D Drive, died on February 1, 2019, at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. He was 85 years old.



Norman was born in Northampton on June 24, 1933, to Leo and Laurette (Taillon) Roberts. He graduated from St. Michael's High School, and later attended Northampton Commercial College. Norman served as a veteran of the



Norman was an avid traveler, taking several cross-country trips with his wife and companion Maureen. He enjoyed summers on Cape Cod, camping, riding waves, fishing and clamming by the National Seashore. After retirement, Norman and Maureen spent twelve winters in Tucson, AZ. They still treasure their friends and memories from this time. He cherished his day trips with Maureen to various New England landmarks. Norman also loved watching and cheering for the Atlanta Braves. He loved reading, keeping his mind sharp working Sudoku puzzles, working with stained glass, and bird watching. His favorite bird by far was the blue bird. Above all other things, he loved his wife Maureen's cooking.



Norman will be missed by his wife Maureen (McCarthy) Roberts; son Kenneth Roberts and wife Linda Burdock of Cumberland, MD, son Jim Roberts and wife Karla of Charlotte, NC, and son David Roberts and wife Julia of Highlands Ranch, CO; grandchildren Kendra Braithwaite and husband Zach of Cumberland, MD, Casey Roberts and wife Lauryn of Frostburg, MD, Megan Roberts of Charlotte, NC, and Taylor Roberts of Charlotte, NC; his sister Anita Parrow of Westfield, MA, and brother Larry Roberts and wife Katharine of Southampton, MA. Norman is predeceased by his parents Leo and Laurette Roberts.



Funeral services will be held for Norman on Saturday February 9 at 10 AM at Czelusniak Funeral Home in Northampton followed by burial at St. Mary's Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 9-10 AM.



In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Baystate Hospice, 50 Maple St., Springfield, MA 01199, to , 105 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to a .





