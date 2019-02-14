Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert C. Follette Jr.. View Sign





Music and drama were interests he pursued throughout his life. Robert enjoyed being part of productions at the Playhouse in Weston, VT. He chose to attend the New England Conservatory in Boston, but determined that he would like to have a more lucrative career. He left the Conservatory and farming behind. On a visit to Chebeague Island, Maine, he decided, on a whim, to invest in Island View, a seasonal inn. With his partner, Alexander Morton, they entertained many summer guests over 15 years. In 1964, they sold the Inn and joined the staff at Amherst College where they worked for 25 years.



Robert was a long-time resident of Belchertown, MA. During that time Robert enjoyed singing with the Hampshire Choral Society and the Pioneer Valley Chorus and Orchestra.



Robert was an outgoing, delightful, very kind, and generous person with a fine sense of humor and a hearty laugh. His many visitors in recent years are an indication of the joy he brought to so many. He was predeceased by his parents, his sister, Jean Willard, of North Springfield, VT, and his partner, Alexander Morton. He is survived by two nieces, two nephews, and several loyal, thoughtful friends. Robert appreciated the people who supported him throughout his life and in recent years. His family is grateful for the kindness of his closest friends and for the caring support provided by the Staff at Wingate at South Hadley in recent years.



Arrangements are in the care of the Douglass Funeral Service in Amherst, MA. As Robert requested, a private memorial service will be held later at the family's discretion. Memorial donations may be made to The Weston Playhouse, ? Director of Development, Weston Playhouse, 703 Main St., Weston, VT, 05161, or at



