Ruth Louise Wheeler, age 88, died Feb. 2, 2019 at her home in Florence, Ma.



She was born Jan. 23 1931 in Ashfield, Ma to Raymond L. and Mary E. (Nash) Wheeler. She grew up in Ashfield, and graduated from Sanderson Academy. Her family moved to Buckland, Ma about 1950 when her father became the Chief of Police. She then went on to graduate from Northampton Commercial College and first worked at Norwood Oil, and then in the business office of Berkshire Cable Co. in Northampton from which she retired.



Her father served in the Army in WW1, which led her to join the American Legion Auxiliary in Shelburne Falls in 1951, and when it closed, she became a member of the Easthampton post. She was very active, attending most meetings and conventions and making poppies. She also volunteered annually in their Girls State Program.



At the same time in 1951, she, her mother and sister Doris began to volunteer at the Northampton Veterans Administration Hospital. She became the longest serving VA volunteer in the nation!! Serving our veterans was her life for 68 years and she was presented many award and honors both statewide and nationally.



She was predeceased by her parents, 1 brother James "Bud" Wheeler of Wells, Maine, and 3 sisters, Margaret (Wheeler) (Booker) Williams of Shelburne Falls, Doris Wheeler of Hatfield, and Helen (Wheeler) Wheeler of Florence, and a niece. She is survived by her brother-in-law, Bob "Whitey" Wheeler of Florence and 11 nieces and nephews and several great and great-great nieces and nephews.



A funeral home service will be held on Wednesday, February 6th at 11 AM at the Ahearn Funeral Home, 783 Bridge Rd. Northampton. A visiting hour will precede the service from 10-11 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be held in the Spring in Leavitt Cemetery, Charlemont, MA.



