Ruth Leder died 1 February 2019 at Linda Manor Assisted Living Life Enrichment Program in Leeds, MA. She was 95. Born Ruth Louise Stevenson on 31 December 1923 to Dr. William Warren Stevenson and Caroline Pretzlaff Stevenson in Flint, MI, she graduated with distinction from Flint Central High School in 1941, from the Grace Hospital School of Nursing in Detroit in 1946 and from the University of Chicago (A.B) in 1950. She married Cyril Leder later that year and worked at Saint Joseph Hospital in Flint until her retirement.



She and Cyril enjoyed traveling and attended the Shakespeare Festival in Stratford, Ontario every year they could, and loved attending classical music concerts and the opera, and eating out as Cyril wrote restaurant reviews for the Flint Journal. They collected modern art in their early years, later donating it to the Flint Institute of Art. They were indulgent hosts to a very long line of stray cats. In her later years Ruth enjoyed knitting, crossword puzzles, and socializing with the new friends she made at the Lathrop Community in Northampton, MA, where she moved in 2010 to be near her sister Edyth and to brighten the lives of her East Coast nieces and nephews with her wry humor.



Ruth was predeceased by her husband and their adopted son Richard, and by her sisters Helen Stevenson and Edyth McKitrick. She is survived by her grandson Justin Grady and nieces and nephews Fred, Enid, Charles, and Mary McKitrick and their spouses, and Cathy and Paul Siegel and their spouses.



A celebration of Ruth's life will be held at Edwards Church in Northampton on 23 February 2019 at 3 pm. Inurnment will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly,Michigan. Arrangements are by Czelusniak Funeral Home.



The family wishes to express profound gratitude for the loving care Ruth received at Linda Manor LEP, where she was able to be as independent as her abilities allowed, and where her beloved cat Abigail was also welcomed to lighten Ruth's final months.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Elephant Sanctuary, PO Box 393, Hohenwald TN 38462, or to the Navajo Relief Fund

