Shauna Marie (Stratton) Strattonmeier died on February 6, 2019, surrounded by her family at her residence in Hatfield. She was 45 years old.



Shauna was born in Bangor, ME, on August 15, 1973 to Bob and Lindy (Rogers) Stratton. She was an alumna of Mount Holyoke College and was a recipient of the Frances Perkins Scholarship. She also attended Eastern Maine Community College where she was a member of Phi Theta Kappa, named Student of the Year and graduated with honors. She worked as the Youth Coordinator at the Jones Library in Amherst. Shauna was sealed to her husband James Meier on October 18, 2005.



Shauna is survived by her husband James Meier, daughter Jordan Meier, parents Bob and Lindy Stratton, sister Lani Stratton, brother Robert Stratton III and grandmother Mavis Irene Gray.



A funeral will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 23 Brigham Lane in Amherst on Saturday February 16 at noon. Czelusniak Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.



Memorial contributions can be made to Jordan's college fund (Please make checks out to Jordan Meier and send to UMass Five College Federal Credit Union at 225 King St. Northampton, MA 01060) or to your local youth library program.

