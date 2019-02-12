Thomas E. McFarland, 75, a retired Court Officer for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, died Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield. Born in Stoneham, MA on December 26, 1943, he was the son of the late Alfred McFarland and Dorothy (Miller) McFarland. Tom graduated from Malden High in 1962. He lived in Chester for the past 50 years. He was a Court Officer for 13 years in Holyoke District Court. Before that Tom worked for Hampden County Sheriffs Department as a classification officer. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving on the USS Wasp. He was a member of the VFW Post 356 in Blandford and a former Mason for the Huntington Lodge. He received his Associates Degree in Criminal Justice from Holyoke Community College. He was a volunteer for the Chester COA. Reading and politics was his passion. Thomas leaves his beloved wife of 41 years, Cynthia (Stevens) McFarland, two daughters, Kristine E. McFarland-Kiss and her husband Tim of Warner, New Hampshire and Janice L Walberg of Ohio; a brother, Francis McFarland; two grandchildren, Allen Ramsay and Melissa Ramsay and a great grandson, Patrick Ramsay. He was predeceased by his brother, Richard McFarland. Tom will be greatly missed by his family and friends. There will be a Celebration of Life at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to the , 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104. O'Brien Hilltown Funeral Home in Huntington will be handling the arrangements.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Feb. 12, 2019