Walter B. Brown, 92, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 in Hadley at the Elaine Center under the care of the Hospice of the Fisher Home. Born in Northampton on August 30, 1926 he was the son of Irving and Louise (Conant) Brown. He proudly served his country in the Army during World War II in the 31st Air Service Group, Air Engineer Squadron. He married the love of his life in 1953, Audrey (Parsons) Brown and they shared over 65 wonderful years together. Walter worked many years as a carpenter retiring from the R&R Window Contractors. Walter was a member of the Easthampton Congregational Church and throughout his life he enjoyed being outdoors and was an avid hunter. He will be dearly missed by his beloved wife Audrey Brown of Easthampton, his daughter Susan Hodnicki and husband Joseph of Easthampton, his son Daniel Brown of Easthampton and his six grandchildren; Joshua, Timothy (Heather) and Jessica Hodnicki, Briar Sieracki, Ryan Wing, Jason Brown. Walter leaves 2 great grandsons Jon Mitchell and Brennan Lucia, he was predeceased by his son David Brown in 1987 and also his sisters Edna Davis and Florence Snape. His calling hours will be held at the BOUCHER-O'BRIEN FUNERAL HOME 7 Pleasant St. Easthampton, on Friday February 8, 2019 from 4 to 7. A service will be held Saturday at the Easthampton Congregational Church 112 Main St., Easthampton at 11:00 AM. Donations in his memory may be made to the .





