Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Born in Savannah, Georgia, the son of William and Bertha McCall Vickery, Bill grew up in Ridgewood, New Jersey. He graduated from Amherst College (Economic cum laude) in 1957 and the Harvard Business School in 1959. After a stint in the US Army at Ft. Devens, MA, Bill quickly rose through the ranks of management at Dancer Fitzgerald Sample, a New York advertising agency. At the time of his retirement in 1987, he was vice chairman of the board and chairman of DFS International.



In 1988 Bill returned to his alma mater and began a second career at Amherst College until his retirement there in 2008. Bringing his business acumen, sharp insights and passion for Amherst, he served in a number of capacities including Director of Development, Assistant Treasurer, Associate Director of Alumni Relations & Reunion Programs and Director of Special Projects.



A true son of Amherst, Bill has supported every aspect of the college over his lifetime - academics, student life, athletics, physical plant, the museums and more. He contributed to and supported dozens of funds and initiatives over the course of his 62 years as an alumnus. Bill was an active volunteer for his alma mater, serving as class agent, class president, member of the board and president of the New York Alumni Association, member and chairman of the executive committee of the Alumni Council and as chairman of the Alumni Fund. Amherst College awarded Bill the Medal for Eminent Service in 1979 and the Distinguished Service Award in 1983 and in 2001.



Beyond the college, Bill engaged in a number of community organizations including serving on the boards of the Huntington Porter Phelps Museum, United Way, the Loomis Communities and the Upper Orchard condominiums. For the past 15 years, he was deeply engaged with the Board of Governors of the Emily Dickinson Museum, where he was a founding member.



Among his affiliations, were memberships in the Harvard Club of New York, the Orchards Golf Club, the Amherst Club, and Amherst Rotary.



Bill is survived by his nieces, Catherine V. Cardew of Ridgewood, NJ, Virginia V. Braccia, of Wellesley, MA and nephew Thomas S. Vickery of New York, his sister-in-law Barbara K. Vickery of Ridgewood, NJ, ten grand nieces and nephews, and many devoted friends. He was predeceased by his brother Thomas N. Vickery in 2007.



At Bill's expressed wish, no memorial service is planned. Gifts in his memory may be made to Amherst College, directed to the Emily Dickinson Museum or the Squash Athletic Program.



Memorial register at

William McCall Vickery of Amherst died February 4, 2019, after a brief illness and hospitalization in Boston. He was 83 years old.Born in Savannah, Georgia, the son of William and Bertha McCall Vickery, Bill grew up in Ridgewood, New Jersey. He graduated from Amherst College (Economic cum laude) in 1957 and the Harvard Business School in 1959. After a stint in the US Army at Ft. Devens, MA, Bill quickly rose through the ranks of management at Dancer Fitzgerald Sample, a New York advertising agency. At the time of his retirement in 1987, he was vice chairman of the board and chairman of DFS International.In 1988 Bill returned to his alma mater and began a second career at Amherst College until his retirement there in 2008. Bringing his business acumen, sharp insights and passion for Amherst, he served in a number of capacities including Director of Development, Assistant Treasurer, Associate Director of Alumni Relations & Reunion Programs and Director of Special Projects.A true son of Amherst, Bill has supported every aspect of the college over his lifetime - academics, student life, athletics, physical plant, the museums and more. He contributed to and supported dozens of funds and initiatives over the course of his 62 years as an alumnus. Bill was an active volunteer for his alma mater, serving as class agent, class president, member of the board and president of the New York Alumni Association, member and chairman of the executive committee of the Alumni Council and as chairman of the Alumni Fund. Amherst College awarded Bill the Medal for Eminent Service in 1979 and the Distinguished Service Award in 1983 and in 2001.Beyond the college, Bill engaged in a number of community organizations including serving on the boards of the Huntington Porter Phelps Museum, United Way, the Loomis Communities and the Upper Orchard condominiums. For the past 15 years, he was deeply engaged with the Board of Governors of the Emily Dickinson Museum, where he was a founding member.Among his affiliations, were memberships in the Harvard Club of New York, the Orchards Golf Club, the Amherst Club, and Amherst Rotary.Bill is survived by his nieces, Catherine V. Cardew of Ridgewood, NJ, Virginia V. Braccia, of Wellesley, MA and nephew Thomas S. Vickery of New York, his sister-in-law Barbara K. Vickery of Ridgewood, NJ, ten grand nieces and nephews, and many devoted friends. He was predeceased by his brother Thomas N. Vickery in 2007.At Bill's expressed wish, no memorial service is planned. Gifts in his memory may be made to Amherst College, directed to the Emily Dickinson Museum or the Squash Athletic Program.Memorial register at www.douglassfuneral.com Funeral Home Douglass Funeral Home

87 North Pleasant Street

Amherst , MA 01002

(413) 253-3407 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Feb. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close