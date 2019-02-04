Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Winthrop "Buzz" Foster. View Sign

On February 1, 2019, Winthrop "Buzz" Foster departed this world from Pulmonary Fibrosis complications. He was born January 25, 1944 in Northampton, Mass. and attended public school. He later graduated from Umass Stockbridge School of Agriculture/ Hotel Restaurant Management. He was an Eagle Scout and Sergeant in the Army National Guard 1965-1970. Buzz married Nancy Catherine Schmidt on 11/27/1965. They shared 49 great years together, until her death in 2015. They lived in Easthampton and Shutesbury with their two kids. Buzz and Nancy moved to Edisto Island, SC in 2005. Buzz was the Vice President and General Manager of Elder Lumber Corporation; Owner of Branc Development Corp. with his long time friend, Barry Roberts.; Vice President and General Manager of O'Connor Lumber; Division Manager of COMPAK Component Manufacturing; Treasurer of Amherst Golf Club; and President of Hammocks Property Assoc., Edisto Island, SC. Buzz's free-minded daughter Tracie pre-diseased her father in 2012. He leaves behind his devoted son David, daughter-in-law and co-pilot in mis-adventure, Kathy (Mireault). His grandchildren Nicholas and Christopher, to whom he loved to watch play hockey, and sister-in law Sandy Snyder. He was a member of the Amherst Golf Club, The Plantation Golf Course, Trinity Episcopal Church and The Edisto Island Yacht Club. His hobbies included watching the Red Sox, Patriots and Bruins; flying his flight simulator; traveling and visiting his great friend and companion Lorraine Parent of Ludlow. Buzz also enjoyed a few adult beverages with his best buddies Ken O'Brien and Laird Summerlain. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Fisher House of Amherst. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday February 9, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Brigid's Church in Amherst. Additional services will be held at a later date in Edisto Island, SC. Memorial register at

87 North Pleasant Street

Amherst , MA 01002

