

Gabriel Ponciano Molina Alfaro, 32, of Willows, California, went home to be with the Lord February 13, 2019. Born May 29, 1986, in Chico, California. He was the son of LaQueta Ponciano Benamati, of Willows, CA.



Gabe completed Culinary School in San Francisco. He had worked as Chef and took great pride in how he displayed his food. Gabe loved music and was very gifted at playing several instruments. He liked going on rides in the country, he enjoyed the rain, and walking on the beach.



He enjoyed documentaries, and movies, his favorite shows were, Star Trek, Star Gate, The Green Arrow, and The Flash. His favorite food was pizza. He even ordered Round Table Pizza and had it delivered to Berry Allen, from (The Flash.) Gabe had a keen sense of humor, enjoyed making you laugh. He was kind and gentle nature.



In addition to his mother, survivors include step-father Duane Benamati; his siblings, in order of birth, Cinnamon Danielson, Grass Valley, CA; Sammy Alfaro, Sacramento, CA; Joshua Taylor, Redding, CA; Heather Zagar, Willows, CA; Jessica Alfaro, Orland, CA; Rudy Benamati, Chico, CA. Gabe has a grandmother, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.



To send a memorial gift to the family please send to Life Harvest Church, Rev. LaQueta Ponciano Benamati, P O Box 1183, Willows, CA 95988. A Celebration of Life will be held April 6th, 2019, at 10 AM, at the Elks Lodge 150 S Shasta St., Willows, CA.



There will be a "Pot Luck" reception following the Celebration of Life. We ask that everyone that can to bring your favorite dish. If you are unable to bring a dish, please come with your favorite memory and share with us. This is a time to get together and share the pleasant heartwarming memories of "Our Dear Loved One". Published in Glenn County Transcript on Mar. 13, 2019