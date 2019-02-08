|
|
HEWITT
Anne (nee Wilkinson)
On 26th January, 2019, of Collingham, formerly of Bottesford and Balderton, died peacefully in Boughton Manor Care Home aged 73 years. Wife of Paul, mum of Maria, Anne, Stephie, John and Dennis, mother-in-law of Nigel, special grandma to Ella, Millie, Jake, Serena and Sabrina, loving momma to Leigh, Lexi and Taylor. Funeral service at Grantham Crematorium on Tuesday, 19th February at 1.30pm. Donations in memory of Anne for Beaumond House Community Hospice may be sent to E. Gill & Sons Ltd.
Published in Grantham Journal on Feb. 8, 2019