William Roberts & Sons
Devon Lane
Bottesford, Leicestershire NG13 0BZ
01949 842401
Anthony BURTON

Anthony BURTON Notice
BURTON
Anthony (Tony)
It is with great sadness that we have to say that Tony passed away suddenly in QMC on the 29th April, 2019. Very dearly loved husband of Pat and father of Clive and Simon and a much loved Grandad. Service of Thanksgiving to take place at St. Mary's Church, Bottesford on Friday, 17th May at 12.00noon. Family flowers only please, any donations to be divided between Cancer Research UK and St. Barnabas Hospice at Home c/o William Roberts & Sons,
Devon Lane, Bottesford, NG13 0BZ
Published in Grantham Journal on May 3, 2019
