Robert Holland Funeral Directors Ltd
14 St. Catherine's Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6TS
01476 594422
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
11:00
St. John the Evangelist Church
Manthorpe
Burial
Following Services
Park Cemetery
Ilkeston
Arthur JACKSON Notice
JACKSON
Arthur
Passed away on Tuesday 29th January 2019, aged 95 years.
A loving father to Andrew, Sally and Vanessa. Reunited with Doreen.Funeral will take place at St. Johns the Evangelist Church, Manthorpe on 12th February at 11.00am followed by burial at
Park Cemetery, Ilkeston, Derbyshire. Flowers or donations for Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance are being received by Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham, NG31 6TS
Published in Grantham Journal on Feb. 8, 2019
