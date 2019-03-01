Home

G E Gamble & Sons (Syston, Leicester)
57 High Street
Leicester, Leicestershire LE7 1GQ
0116 2607500
Barbara Evelyn CHAMPION

Barbara Evelyn CHAMPION Notice
CHAMPION
Barbara Evelyn
Passed away peacefully on Sunday 17th February 2019 at Haywood House, Nottingham aged 89 years. Barbara's Funeral service will take place at 2.30pm at Gedling Crematorium, Catfoot Lane, Lambley, Nottingham NG4 4QH on Thursday 7th March 2019.
Family flowers only please. Donations if so desired to be made payable to Haywood House c/o G E Gamble and Sons, Independent Funeral Directors, 57 High Street, Syston, Leicester LE7 1GQ Tel: 0116 2607500
Published in Grantham Journal on Mar. 1, 2019
