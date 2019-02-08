|
GREETHAM
Barbara Louise
Former Chemistry Teacher at Sir William Robertson School, died peacefully at The Rutland Care Village on 28th January 2019, aged 65 years. Loving mother of Tom and Emma, grandma of Ben, Matthew and Rosie. Her funeral is to take place at Grantham Crematorium Chapel on Thursday 14th February 2019 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations for The Alzheimer's Society may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Feb. 8, 2019