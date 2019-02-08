Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Holland Funeral Directors Ltd
14 St. Catherine's Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6TS
01476 594422
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Louise GREETHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Louise GREETHAM

Notice Condolences

Barbara Louise GREETHAM Notice
GREETHAM
Barbara Louise
Former Chemistry Teacher at Sir William Robertson School, died peacefully at The Rutland Care Village on 28th January 2019, aged 65 years. Loving mother of Tom and Emma, grandma of Ben, Matthew and Rosie. Her funeral is to take place at Grantham Crematorium Chapel on Thursday 14th February 2019 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations for The Alzheimer's Society may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices