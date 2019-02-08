Home

SHAW
Coral
Unexpectedly passed away on Sunday 3rd February 2019, at Grantham Hospital. Will be sadly missed by her sons Warwick and Kingsley, daughters-in-law Cheryl and Jayne. Grandchildren Lauren, Ryan, Lucy, and Oliver and their partners. Also her great grandchildren Brandon and Sienna. Reunited with her beloved husband Geoff. The Funeral Service will take place at Manthorpe Church on Thursday 14th February 2019 at 11.00am, followed by a family burial in Manthorpe Churchyard. Family flowers only.
Donations for The British Red Cross are being received by
Co op Funeralcare, Bridge End Road, Grantham, NG31 6JN
Tel 01476 570023
Published in Grantham Journal on Feb. 8, 2019
