BURROWS
Dorothy Jane
Passed away peacefully on Saturday 13th April 2019 at St Barnabas Hospice with Grantham Hospital aged 89 years.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Her funeral service will take place on Tuesday 7th May 2019 at
Grantham Crematorium at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations for St Barnabas Hospice within Grantham Hospital
may be given on the day or can be forwarded to:Robert Holland Funeral Director 14 St Catherine's Rd,Grantham, Lincs NG31 6TS
Tel: 01476 594422
Published in Grantham Journal on Apr. 26, 2019