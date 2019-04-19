Home

Ian Raymond BLACKBURN

Ian Raymond BLACKBURN Notice
BLACKBURN
Ian Raymond
Passed away after a short illness on the 8th April, 2019 at St. Barnabas, aged 60 years.Much loved son, brother, uncle and brother in law.Always in our thoughts, loved and missed every day.Family cremation followed by Memorial Service at St. Lawrence Church, Sedgebrook on Wednesday, 24th April at 11.30 am.Family flowers only please, donations for St. Barnabas, Grantham and Cancer Research UK forwarded to William Roberts & Sons, Funeral Directors, Bottesford, NG13 0BZ
Published in Grantham Journal on Apr. 19, 2019
